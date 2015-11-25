Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Green Gets a Facelift

Advice

Greener days are here for the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club after the club recently installed a new lawn bowling surface.

The club contacted Alan Berry of Berry Systems located in Melbourne, Australia, the same company that installed the previous green.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 Berry along with a senior installer, arrived in Santa Maria ready to undertake the project. The men were assisted by two local installers.

Installation was completed by noon the following Wednesday. Before leaving, Berry instructed the club on proper maintenance.

The week-long installation including drilling holes into the old surface to improve drainage and spreading a layer of sand over the entire surface.

A tractor smoothed the sand and a laser was used to verify the levels. The floor was then ready for the new carpet to be installed. The seams were glued and a fine sand was brushed into the carpet.

Two sides of the banks were also replaced using carpet that was left over from the previous installation. Overall, the new material will improve the experience and enjoyment of the game.

New members are welcome to the club, which is conveniently located at 420 S. McClelland Street, across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department funded the resurfacing project.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.