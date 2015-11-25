Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:15 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Green Gets a Facelift

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | November 25, 2015 | 3:09 p.m.

Greener days are here for the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club after the club recently installed a new lawn bowling surface.

The club contacted Alan Berry of Berry Systems located in Melbourne, Australia, the same company that installed the previous green.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 Berry along with a senior installer, arrived in Santa Maria ready to undertake the project. The men were assisted by two local installers.

Installation was completed by noon the following Wednesday. Before leaving, Berry instructed the club on proper maintenance.

The week-long installation including drilling holes into the old surface to improve drainage and spreading a layer of sand over the entire surface.

A tractor smoothed the sand and a laser was used to verify the levels. The floor was then ready for the new carpet to be installed. The seams were glued and a fine sand was brushed into the carpet.

Two sides of the banks were also replaced using carpet that was left over from the previous installation. Overall, the new material will improve the experience and enjoyment of the game.

New members are welcome to the club, which is conveniently located at 420 S. McClelland Street, across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department funded the resurfacing project.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]om. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 