Santa Maria LDS Stake to Host Sing-Along ‘Messiah’ Honoring Glenn Montague

The entire community is invited to join an informal sing-along of Handel’s Messiah conducted by John Chamberlain at 7 p.m. March 19, 2016, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 908 Sierra Madre Avenue in Santa Maria.

This sing-along will concentrate on part two of the three part oratorio, which covers the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. It will be augmented by select pieces from the other two parts, and a few solos have been included.

While the performance is free, scores will not be provided.

Because Messiah was composed as a celebration of Jesus Christ’s life and atoning sacrifice, singing or listening to it is a fitting preparation for the celebration of Easter.

Bring a friend, sing or just listen to this inspiring musical work.

This event is being held in the memory of Glenn Montague (1927-2013), who conducted the last sing-along of Messiah held in this venue. He taught at Righetti High School from 1963-65 and at Allan Hancock College from 1965-93 also serving as a founding music director for PCPA.

In addition to the March 19 sing-along, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform Messiah live in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Good Friday, March 25. The concert will be streamed live worldwide over the Internet beginning at 7:30 MST (6:30 PST).

— Jeff Lind is a publicist representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.