As Death Toll Mounts, Santa Maria Leaders Express Support For Police Chief

String of violence in the city, including 17 homicides in 13 months, brings criticism to the department and Chief Ralph Martin

In the wake of a 13-month-long string of deaths and violence, Santa Maria's mayor and city manager are speaking out in support of Police Chief Ralph Martin.

“I want you to rest assured that, just because we aren’t here yelling and screaming, we are outraged at what’s going in the community,” Mayor Alice Patino said during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

The city has seen 17 homicides since the beginning of 2015, with victims including three 17-year-old boys in separate killings.

In addition to the fatal incidents, the Santa Maria Police Department has investigated a number of other shootings.

Within the past month, the city saw a pair of double homicides, including one the day after Christmas and another Jan. 12.

“I stand behind Chief Martin completely, and I’m sure everyone here at the dais does,” Patino said.

“We are not pointing fingers. I don’t believe he’s pointing fingers. When we get together at our One Community Action Group, we are not pointing fingers, we’re looking for solutions. And we will continue to look for solutions.”

Her comments were in response to resident Tim Durnin asking during public comment period at Tuesday night’s council meeting, “Where’s the outrage?”

Durnin said he does not allow his children to go downtown after dark, meaning they can’t go to the new theater.

“It’s a scary place,” Durnin said.

“I think the thing that concerns me the most is that there isn’t more outrage, that we don’t have more people involved,” Durnin said. “I think if these were white kids being killed, things would look a lot different.”

If the victims had been white, he said, people would be launching recalls of council members and demanding a new police chief.

“I think that the police chief needs to be more proactive. My perception is that there’s a lot of blame on the police chief’s part,” said Durnin, who added that police are quick to say the violence is related to gangs, “as if that forgives all sins.”

Durnin said he began teaching in Pico Rivera and recalled the first time he lost a student to violence, calling the empty chair gut-wrenching

“The fact of the matter is, more than anyone in the city, Chief Martin is responsible for making sure that the streets are safe, and that our children are not dying at 17 and half years old,” he said.

Guadalupe resident George Alvarez said has not seen the council act with seriousness in addressing the gang issue.

“I have to say, I’m tired of seeing blood spilled in this city,” he said.

The mayor added that city officials have been involved in efforts to end the violence with the formation of a coalition representing a cross-section of the community.

In addition, a prayer walk Sunday focused on ending the violence.

“Our Police Department is very, very busy,” the mayor said.

City Manager Rick Haydon said the sensitivity of the cases and confidentiality involved in trying to solve the crimes mean the Police Department’s leaders can’t hold regular press conferences spelling out the specific steps they are taking to seek out the killers.

“The police chief has taken this very seriously. He is not playing the blame game. He is not dehumanizing or marginalizing any lives,” Haydon said. “He is the utmost professional gentlemen I know of — that’s why I hired him.”

Council members have been briefed about incidents by police, Haydon added.

“We are putting as many resources as we can toward this investigation,” Haydon said.

“We would ask the public to continue to be patient in allowing the Police Department to work though these matters.”

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield added that the council is very aware of what’s occurring in the city.

“I have the utmost confidence in our chief, Ralph Martin, and his entire Police Department. There are a lot of things going on that we cannot speak about,” she said, adding that she is certain the cases will be solved.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.