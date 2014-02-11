Tickets Available Now for Santa Maria Library’s Black History Month Program

Come join the Santa Maria Public Library for interactive storytelling, shadow puppetry and creativity while celebrating and learning about the history of the African-American tradition.

Celebrate Black History Month will be held in the Altrusa Theater at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. This program is best suited for children ages 6 through 12.

Youth Services requires a free ticket for admittance to special programs. Tickets are available at the Youth Services desk or may be reserved by phone to be picked up later that day. A maximum of six tickets may be reserved, but reservations may be made only once.

This program is graciously sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

Parents, please remember that only those children, parents and other family members who have a ticket are able to attend these special events.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.