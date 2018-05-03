Santa Maria Library Gets Its Game Night On

The Santa Maria Public Library invites community members of all ages for an evening of games, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The library will provide a variety of games, including playing cards, Mah Jong, Jeopardy, Movies: Trivia Game, Scrabble, Backgammon, Mancala, Tic-Tac-Toe, chess, checkers and Clue.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome, and beginners will have an opportunity to increase any level of gaming knowledge.

Game night is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to the library information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.