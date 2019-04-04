Santa Maria Library History Series Gets To Heart of the Valley

The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a free local history series called Heart of the Valley the third Saturday of each month. The next installment is at 10:15 a.m. April 20 in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the monthly series will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley History.

April's guest speaker is Dawn Goodman, who will talk about the extraordinary life of her father Donald Goodman. Donald Goodman has the distinction of being a member of Allan Hancock College’s first graduating class in 1930 as well as becoming a bush pilot in Alaska.

The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and other areas in the Valley. Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.



— Beth Cleary for city of Santa Maria.