Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:46 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Library Hosting Presentation on Prescription Medication Assistance

By Colin Delaney for the Santa Maria Public Library | March 17, 2014 | 9:58 a.m.

Are you dealing with a chronic medical condition, and struggling to afford your prescription medication? Have you even considered skipping your medication, because you just can’t afford it?

The public is invited to Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library for an information session from the Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

A representative of the alliance will be present to explain its services. It is a local nonprofit organization that helps low-income people with chronic conditions obtain brand-name medication free of charge, by accessing Patient Assistant Programs offered by pharmaceutical companies.

Please note that the representative will not be able to process applications at the presentation. For information on how to apply, call 805.614.2040 or click here for the organization’s website.

Seating will be limited. For other questions or to reserve a seat, please call the Reference Desk at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Colin Delaney is a library technical assistant for the Santa Maria Public Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 