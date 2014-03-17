Santa Maria Library Hosting Presentation on Prescription Medication Assistance

Are you dealing with a chronic medical condition, and struggling to afford your prescription medication? Have you even considered skipping your medication, because you just can’t afford it?

The public is invited to Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library for an information session from the Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

A representative of the alliance will be present to explain its services. It is a local nonprofit organization that helps low-income people with chronic conditions obtain brand-name medication free of charge, by accessing Patient Assistant Programs offered by pharmaceutical companies.

Please note that the representative will not be able to process applications at the presentation. For information on how to apply, call 805.614.2040 or click here for the organization’s website.

Seating will be limited. For other questions or to reserve a seat, please call the Reference Desk at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Colin Delaney is a library technical assistant for the Santa Maria Public Library.