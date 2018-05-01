Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Library Offering Free Beginning Crochet Class

By Joyce Fischer for the Santa Maria Public Library | January 19, 2015 | 4:17 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a free class for beginners in crochet.

This group class will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Class attendance is limited. Sign-ups are required and will begin on Monday, Jan. 26 at the library’s second-floor information desk.

The class will cover how to make a slip knot, a simple chain stitch and a double crochet stitch.

Materials that students will need to bring include a size “H” or “G” crochet hook, a skein of worsted weight yarn in any color they choose (the average yarn found in any sewing or crafts store), and a pair of scissors.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Public Library’s reference desk at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Joyce Fischer represents the Santa Maria Public Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 