Santa Maria Library Offering Free Beginning Crochet Class

The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a free class for beginners in crochet.

This group class will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Class attendance is limited. Sign-ups are required and will begin on Monday, Jan. 26 at the library’s second-floor information desk.

The class will cover how to make a slip knot, a simple chain stitch and a double crochet stitch.

Materials that students will need to bring include a size “H” or “G” crochet hook, a skein of worsted weight yarn in any color they choose (the average yarn found in any sewing or crafts store), and a pair of scissors.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Public Library’s reference desk at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Joyce Fischer represents the Santa Maria Public Library.