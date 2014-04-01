Santa Maria Library Receives $7,476 Cal Humanities California Reads Grant

The Santa Maria Public Library has received a Cal Humanities California Reads grant of $7,476 for its project titled “What It Is Like to Go to War.”

The programs will begin in September and run through November.

California Reads provides a springboard to think about and discuss ideas using thought-provoking books about issues. California Reads invites Californians from all walks of life throughout the state to participate in reading and discussion programs and related activities hosted by libraries, schools, colleges, bookstores and other community institutions.

This year, this program focuses on the veteran experience, aiming to increase public understanding and empathy for those who have served, as well as to spark a public conversation on how best we can support the process of reincorporating our veterans into the fabric of civilian life.

The Santa Maria Public Library plans to offer two discussion panels, including one with current service men and women from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and another discussion with local veterans to discuss their experiences. The library is also pleased to have Jim Galvez discuss his experiences as a Marine medic in Vietnam.

Other programs include a book discussion of Karl Marlantes’ book What It Is Like to Go to War and screening of classic and contemporary films about veterans and war experiences.

California Reads is a program of Cal Humanities in partnership with the California Center for the Book. It is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Cal Humanities is a nonprofit state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Click here for more information on Cal Humanities.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.