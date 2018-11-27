Santa Maria Library Screens ‘Iron Man’ on Movie Night

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Iron Man (2008) rated PG-13 at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. The event is free and no tickets are required.

In the film, character Tony Stark, a wealthy industrialist, is held captive in enemy territory and escapes by building a high-tech suit made of armor. When Stark returns home, he decides to use his money, talents and suit to save the world.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.