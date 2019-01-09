Santa Maria Library Screens ‘Selma’ to Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day., the Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Selma (2014) at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 21, in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. The event is free and no tickets are required. The film is rated PG-13.

Selma chronicles the historic march as Martin Luther King, Jr. (played by David Oyelowo) leads other prominent civil rights leaders and supporters from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, for the right to vote.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; the library is closed on Sunday.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.