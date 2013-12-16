Santa Maria Library to Ring in Holidays with J.B. Quartet

The Santa Maria Public Library is ringing in the season with a concert of holiday music performed by the J.B. Quartet.

The concert will be held fropm 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in Shepard Hall. Local musicians in the quartet include violinists Jed Beebe and Patricia Shields, violist Melissa Wineman and cellist Tracy Sparks.

The concert is a benefit for the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, and donations will be gratefully accepted at the concert or may be sent in advance to the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, P.O. Box 375, Santa Maria, CA 93456-0375.

Refreshments will be served, and limited seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, please call Mary Housel at 805.925.0951 x322.

— Mary Housel is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.