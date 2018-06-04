Santa Maria Library to Showcase Local Artists’ Works from Town Center Gallery

The Santa Maria Public Library will be displaying artwork from the Town Center Gallery beginning Tuesday in Shepard Hall.

The exhibit’s theme, “An Artistic-Creative Community,” will feature works from several artists, and be shown throughout the entire month of November.

The Town Center Gallery’s principal purpose is to bring art to the community. Community involvement is a crucial part of the gallery’s purpose to educate the public and promote the immensely talented local artists on the Central Coast. It provides a place for these artists to display their work, scholarship funds for aspiring student artists, and an opportunity for them to participate in community events and shows.

The Town Center Gallery also provides various types of artwork for local businesses, including painting murals upon request.

Art workshops, classes and demonstrations are available to educate both children and adults. The gallery also encourages and helps artists to develop an awareness and interest in furthering their creative endeavors.

Questions may be directed to graphics technician Sara Voss at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0951 x832.

— Sara Voss is a graphics technician for the Santa Maria Public Library.