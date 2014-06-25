Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:29 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Library Uses Donation to Add Nearly 300 New e-Books

By Lea Cryor for the Santa Maria Public Library | June 25, 2014 | 1:16 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of more than 270 new electronic books to its Gale Virtual Reference Library database offerings.

The Friends of the Orcutt Library has donated more than $4,300 to purchase electronic books on a wide array of topics that are perfect for summer.

The e-books include Rough Guide travel books, DK top 10 Travel and Back Roads guides, and a variety of Idiot’s Guide books.  \The Rough Guide and DK Travel guides include travel in the United States and abroad.

Also included are Idiot’s Guides; basic overviews on educational and entertaining subjects including retirement planning, cook books, crafts, history, literature, medicine and many others. Each book offers a friendly pace, intuitive organization, jargon-free text and helpful pictures to explain the topic. The GVRL also provides access to research materials on a variety of topics.

To access the Gale Virtual Reference Library website, click here and click on the “Gale Virtual Reference Library” icon.

Explore and enjoy new horizons by learning about a new topic each day from the comfort of your home, on your personal electronic device (i.e. cell phone, tablet and/or laptop).

Questions may be directed to the Reference Department at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 