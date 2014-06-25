Santa Maria Library Uses Donation to Add Nearly 300 New e-Books

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of more than 270 new electronic books to its Gale Virtual Reference Library database offerings.

The Friends of the Orcutt Library has donated more than $4,300 to purchase electronic books on a wide array of topics that are perfect for summer.

The e-books include Rough Guide travel books, DK top 10 Travel and Back Roads guides, and a variety of Idiot’s Guide books. \The Rough Guide and DK Travel guides include travel in the United States and abroad.

Also included are Idiot’s Guides; basic overviews on educational and entertaining subjects including retirement planning, cook books, crafts, history, literature, medicine and many others. Each book offers a friendly pace, intuitive organization, jargon-free text and helpful pictures to explain the topic. The GVRL also provides access to research materials on a variety of topics.

To access the Gale Virtual Reference Library website, click here and click on the “Gale Virtual Reference Library” icon.

Explore and enjoy new horizons by learning about a new topic each day from the comfort of your home, on your personal electronic device (i.e. cell phone, tablet and/or laptop).

Questions may be directed to the Reference Department at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.