Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Maria Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Winners Announced

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | December 14, 2015 | 7:45 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria got into the holiday spirit and helped spread some cheer during the 19th Annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest.

The contest was a huge success and encouraged friendly competition throughout the area, all while kicking off the holiday season.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks commissioners conducted the official judging. 

Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015:

» Best Decorated Residence North West Quadrant: Jerry and Sylvia Meisenzahl (209 Sycamore Street)

» Best Decorated Residence North East Quadrant: Earl and Donna Thacker (1749 N. Vine Street)

» Best Decorated ResidenceSouth West Quadrant: Reyver and Mary Kay Llarema (834 Della Drive)

» Best Decorated ResidenceSouth East Quadrant: John and Kim Sabedra (2859 Stardust)

» Best of Show: Robert and Sandra Dickerson (104 Palm Court Drive)

» Neighborhood Spirit: Aaron and Jessica Cote (1048 Granada Street)

» Best Animation: Ted and Lisa Hutchenson (421 Mariott Road)

» Best Craftsmanship: Bob and Stephanie Melena (833 E. Fesler)

» Lifetime Achievement: John Hindle (1030 Cortez Drive)

Honorable Mentions include Ron and Bobbi Wulfing (512 N College Drive), Geoffrey and Julie Bernard (228 S Linda Drive), John and Vikki Mitchell (409 Larkspur Drive), Ashton Michael (424 Cabo San Jose), Tom and Linda Emery (202 N Palisade Dr.) and Ernie Vea (476 S Palisade Drive).

This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission.

Sponsors include KCOY CBS 12, Santa Maria Sun, Santa Maria Times and El Dorado Broadcasters.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 