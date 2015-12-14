Santa Maria Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Winners Announced

Advice

The City of Santa Maria got into the holiday spirit and helped spread some cheer during the 19th Annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest.

The contest was a huge success and encouraged friendly competition throughout the area, all while kicking off the holiday season.

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks commissioners conducted the official judging.

Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015:

» Best Decorated Residence North West Quadrant: Jerry and Sylvia Meisenzahl (209 Sycamore Street)

» Best Decorated Residence North East Quadrant: Earl and Donna Thacker (1749 N. Vine Street)

» Best Decorated ResidenceSouth West Quadrant: Reyver and Mary Kay Llarema (834 Della Drive)

» Best Decorated ResidenceSouth East Quadrant: John and Kim Sabedra (2859 Stardust)

» Best of Show: Robert and Sandra Dickerson (104 Palm Court Drive)

» Neighborhood Spirit: Aaron and Jessica Cote (1048 Granada Street)

» Best Animation: Ted and Lisa Hutchenson (421 Mariott Road)

» Best Craftsmanship: Bob and Stephanie Melena (833 E. Fesler)

» Lifetime Achievement: John Hindle (1030 Cortez Drive)

Honorable Mentions include Ron and Bobbi Wulfing (512 N College Drive), Geoffrey and Julie Bernard (228 S Linda Drive), John and Vikki Mitchell (409 Larkspur Drive), Ashton Michael (424 Cabo San Jose), Tom and Linda Emery (202 N Palisade Dr.) and Ernie Vea (476 S Palisade Drive).

This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission.

Sponsors include KCOY CBS 12, Santa Maria Sun, Santa Maria Times and El Dorado Broadcasters.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.