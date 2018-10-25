Santa Maria, Local Kiwanis Put Fundraising for Accessible Playground in Full Swing

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Foundation will unveil plans for their fundraising campaign to build an inclusive playground for children and young adults with disabilities.

The event is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Kiwanis Picnic Site at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.

Total cost for the playground and installation is $200,000. The Recreation and Parks Department and Kiwanis for Kids have made a good start, and now are turning to the community for the remaining $100,000.

With more than 100,000 people living in Santa Maria, there is currently no play area for children or young adults with disabilities. The closest such accessible play area is an hour away in a neighboring county.

Through a partnership with the citySanta Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Kiwanis for Kids is hoping to change that. When fundraising is complete, Santa Maria will have an accessible play space that benefits everyone regardless of one’s ability.



Play is essential for all kids, and the Recreation and Parks Department and Kiwanis for Kids are dedicated to bringing to Santa Maria the essential physical, social and emotional benefits all children need and can obtain through play.



Direct questions to Dennis Smitherman, Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2263.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.