Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang City Council Members to Face Challengers in November

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 11, 2014 | 9:50 p.m.

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are seeking seats on the Santa Maria City Council while Carpinteria’s and Goleta’s three council members whose terms expire this year won’t be challenged in their bids to keep serving.

Friday was the first deadline for candidates seeking terms on city councils, school boards and special district boards in the Nov. 4 election.

However, if an incumbent didn’t chose to run for re-election the filing period was extended five days, to Wednesday, for newcomers who want to seek elected office.

Guadalupe and Lompoc are the only cities in Santa Barbara County where the nomination period extended.

In Santa Maria, incumbents Willie Green and Jack Boysen filed by Friday’s deadline along with challengers Etta Waterfield, Tony Coles and Amy Lopez. 

In Buellton, the three incumbents, Ed Andrisek, Judith Dale and John Connolly, seeking re-election will be among a crowded field of candidates.

By Friday’s deadline, five challengers, Ron Anderson, Dan Baumann, Joe Padilla, Mark Preston and Tom Widroe, also qualified to run for the four-year terms, City Clerk Linda Reid said.

In  Solvang, only Mayor Jim Richardson filed for that job, according to City Clerk Mary Ellen Rio.

However, incumbent councilwomen Joan Jamieson and Tara Wood will face a challenger, Neill C. Zimmerman, in the race for two terms. 

The three Carpinteria City Council members whose terms expire this year won’t be opposed in their bids. City Clerk Fidela Garcia said Friday that council members Gregg Carty, Al Clark and Brad Stein are the only three who filed by the deadline.

And in Goleta, the three incumbents, Roger S. Aceves, Michael T. Bennett and Paula Perotte, also were the only candidates who filed for those three seats on the council.

Since all the incumbents filed, the filing deadline weren’t extended for Santa Maria, Goleta, Buellton, Solvang and Carpinteria city council races.

In Lompoc, Mayor John Linn will face a challenger from Councilman Bob Lingl.

The field of candidates for Lompoc City Council could still grow since Councilwoman Ashley Costa chose not to run for re-election and the deadline was extended to Wednesday.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck filed his paperwork along with challengers David Grill, Frank Campo, Ann Rughe, Victor Vega and Steve Chudoba. 

Darrell Tullis and Robert Cuthbert picked up papers but hadn’t returned them as of Monday, city officials said.

Guadalupe extended the filing to Monday because Friday was a furlough day for the city. However, the lack of incumbents filing means the deadline is automatically extended to Wednesday.

Terms up for grabs include that city’s mayor, two council slots and treasurer.

Current Councilman John Lizalde, whose term expires this year, is running for mayor and current Councilwoman Gina Rubalcaba pulled papers Monday to challenge him for the job.

Mayor Frances Romero chose not to run for re-election. 

Seeking the two seats on the City Council are current City Clerk Joice Earleen Raguz and former council members Ariston Julian and Virginia Ponce, who submitted their paperwork Monday.

No one has pulled papers for the Guadalupe city treasurer job.

The Santa Barbara City Council holds its elections in odd years so it won’t appear on the ballot this fall.

  Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 