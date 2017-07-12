Santa Maria Looks To Maintain City Services Amid Financial Challenges

With Santa Maria facing increased pension costs in the coming years, City Manager Rick Haydon said the focus will be on maintaining services amid the financial challenges..

“We will not be enhancing city services,” Haydon said. “Our goal will be maintaining existing city services we have now.”

Approximately 100 people attended the Wednesday State of the City presentation at the Santa Maria Radisson Hotel.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce organized the event with speeches by Haydon and Mayor Alice Patino.

The city’s pension obligation will jump from $10 million for retirement-related costs to $16 million in five years.

“Things are going to be more challenging. We’re going to have to be working a lot smarter, we’re going to have a lot more with technology,” Haydon said. “We’re going to have to be working a lot more with creative measures in which to meet our operational expenses.”

For instance, surveillance cameras installed throughout the city are aiding the police officers.

A plan to install fiber technology in the city under a private-public partnership will help provide high-speed Internet and broadband services to be offered at a competitive rate.

"We feel from an economic-development standpoint that’s going to generate profits to the community,” Haydon said, adding the low-cost service will help disadvantaged families

One key aspect of avoiding cuts to service, Haydon said, involves renewal of the quarter-percent sales tax that has mostly been spent on public safety.

With Measure U due to expire in 2021, Haydon had recommended asking voters early to renew the tax.

Without the extension, Measure U would have required browning out one fire station. Funding from the measure also allowed the city to hired seven additional police officers plus more sergeants.

“Operation Matador would not have gone as planned if not for Measure U,” Haydon said, referring to the law enforcement effort to arrest multiple people suspected of being involved in a string of homicides in the city in 2015 and early 2016.

Those arrested reportedly are linked to the violent international criminal gang, MS-13, none of whom had roots in the community or attended local schools.

“They came here later, and they came to kill, and that’s exactly what they did,” the mayor said.

One service that has proven popular is the police bike patrol, helping serve as a deterrent for loitering and other crimes.

“The business community really likes the bike patrol just because of the services that they’re able to provide on a personal basis,” Haydon said.

Another new revenue source is a new service farm housed at the new police station, a facility boasting around-the-clock security, power and air conditioning. City also has increased revenue by selling excess State Water.

In spite of challenges, new businesses will aid the city’s financial conditions in the coming years.

Enos Ranch, on the corner of Betteravia Road, west of Highway 101, will bring several new business and eateries.

A new home for Costco and the city's first Lowe’s are in a race to open later this summer, Haydon said. Construction at Costco is occurring 24 hours a day, he said.

Other businesses reportedly lined up include Ulta, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-Fil-A, Old Navy, Dick’s Sporting Good, Petco, Home Goods, The Habit Burger, Cracker Barrel and more.

Additionally, CoastHills Credit Union will relocate its headquarters to the site.

The project also led to the realignment of Bradley Road.

The project got under way quickly, Patino said, noting a different project in San Luis Obispo has taken 10 years and remains in the discussion phase.

“We’re really proud about what the way we can do things in Santa Maria, and be more expeditious than we already area,” she added.

