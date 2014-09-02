Santa Maria Main and Branch Libraries to Close Sept. 19 for Staff Training

The Main Library and branches (Cuyama, Guadalupe and Orcutt) of the Santa Maria Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sept. 19 for staff training.

The libraries will be closed the entire day to enable all staff to attend the important training. The regular schedule of service at all branches will resume on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The training will provide library staff with exposure to current strategies and practices that will enable staff to better serve the library’s clientele. As usual, the library’s webpages will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information.

Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open in the lower level of the Civic Center parking structure. Library items may be renewed (if eligible for renewal) by phone by calling 800.354.9660.

Black Gold libraries in the greater area that will be open for service on Sept. 19 are as follows:

» Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., 805.473.7161, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., 805.875.8775, 1 to 5 p.m.

» Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., 805.929.3994, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library staff apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this closure.

Questions may be directed to the Administration Office of the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994 x321.

— Darleen Vallejo represents the Santa Maria Public Library.