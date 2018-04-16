Santa Maria Makes Pitch for Junior Giants Summer League

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Junior Giants League for the first time this summer. The Junior Giants program is a free, noncompetitive, co-ed baseball league for youth ages 5 through 13. It is governed under the San Francisco Giants.

This program collaborates with local agencies, families, and volunteers to reach into the community and offer youths a chance to learn the basics of baseball while also discovering the importance of essential life skills.

To register a child, visit https://santamariapal.siplay.com. Registration runs Monday, April 17, to Wednesday, May 31. Junior Giants begins the week of June 17.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is seeking volunteer coaches and team parents. To recruit new coaches, the Junior Giants are hosting the 2nd Annual Boch’s Coaches Drive.

New coaches will have the opportunity to earn tickets for the Giants vs. Diamondbacks game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, during the home opening week.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2248.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.