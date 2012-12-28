Santa Maria Man, 23, Killed in Highway 166 Wreck

A 23-year-old Santa Maria man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 9:50 p.m. east of Pine Canyon, the CHP said.

The victim, who was westbound in a 1998 Volkswagen Passat, rounded a curve and drifted to the right, then overcorrected to the left and lost control of his car, the CHP said..

“The vehicle then veered across the eastbound lane, traveled up the embankment, overtrned and came to rest on its right side,” the CHP said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said.

