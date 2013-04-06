Santa Maria Man a Suspect in Attempted Murder in Baltimore

A Santa Maria man is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail pending extradition to Maryland, where he is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Baltimore.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jack Dunn said local detectives received information on Thursday from the Baltimore Police Department identifying 21-year-old Jose Rodriguez as a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred in their jurisdiction in February.

Dunn said Baltimore police also provided possible locations frequented by Rodriguez.

About 11:30 a.m. Friday, Santa Maria detectives located and apprehended Rodriguez working in the area of Donovan and Blosser roads.

Rodriguez was booked into County Jail.

