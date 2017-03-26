Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Police Officer

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 26, 2017 | 8:57 a.m.
Christopher Cota

A Santa Maria man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a police officer Saturday after an altercation with several officers.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street on a report of a suspicious male possibly under the influence of narcotics, according to Santa Maria police.

They were unable to find the man, but learned his identity and discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

A short time later, an officer located the suspect, Christopher Cota, 30, in the area of Fesler Street and Bradley Road.

“Upon contact, the suspect became combative and tried to arm himself by attempting to pull the officer’s firearm from his holster,” police said in a press release. “The suspect was also punching and kicking the officer during this time.

“The officer managed to keep his firearm holstered and a struggle ensued, during which time the suspect continued to attempt to arm himself with the officer’s firearm. Backup units arrived and the male was arrested.”

Some of the officers involved sustained minor injuries, as did Cota, police said.

All were treated at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

