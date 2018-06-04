Santa Maria Man Accused of Carjacking, Assaulting Officers

A Santa Maria man is facing charges of carjacking and threatening and assaulting a peace officer after an incident Monday night in the 700 block of East Boone Street.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. to several reports of two men fighting.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Daniel Rios said the officers found one of the men, determined to be the victim, on the ground with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Valente Sanchez Gonzalez, was found in the driver's seat of the victim's parked vehicle.

Rios said Gonzalez was non-complaint, aggressive and combative with police, and that he threatened and assaulted the officers.

He said police used a Taser on Gonzalez in an effort to minimize the risk of injury to the officers and the suspect.

Through an investigation, it is believed that Gonzalez attacked the victim as he was walking to his vehicle, according to Rios. He then attempted to take the vehicle through threats and force, and the victim attempted to fight off Gonzalez.

Rios said neighbors reported the incident to police.

Gonzalez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

