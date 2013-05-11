Santa Maria Man Accused of Child Molestation

A Santa Maria man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child over a period of several years, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Clive Badi Decomarmond, 40, was taken into custody Friday in Grover Beach after a two-week investigation, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel, a department spokesman.

Police provided few details about the incident.

Decomarmond was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, Van Meel said.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the possibility that there are additional victims,” Van Meel said. “Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.”

Reports can be made to the department at 805.928.3781, or the Crime Stoppers program at 1.877.800.9100.

