Santa Maria Man Accused of Child Molestation

A Santa Maria man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually molesting a young child, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Henry Cordova Lawag, 62, was arrested without incident Sunday night at his home, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

Detectives were made aware of the allegations against Lawag earlier in the day, and he was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m.

Lawag was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, lewd acts with a minor and oral copulation, Van Meel said.

The timing and details of the alleged crimes were not released.

