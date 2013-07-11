Santa Maria Man Accused of Lewd Acts with Minor

A 23-year-old Santa Maria man is facing charges of lewd acts with a minor.
Santa Maria police detectives completed an investigation and arrested Francisco Miguel Antonio on Wednesday.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age and penetration with a foreign object, according to Sgt. Mark Norling.
Norling said the victim was 12 years old when the incident reportedly occurred, in February.
No further information about the case was released.
