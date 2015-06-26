Santa Maria Man Accused of Sex Assault on Underage Girl

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl in Santa Maria last month.

Dabid Equihua Aparicio of Santa Maria was arrested Thursday in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on May 29 at a Santa Maria home, said Lt. James Ginter of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Detectives served an arrest warrant, and Aparicio was taken into custody without incident, Ginter said.

Details of the alleged crimes were not released by police, who noted the investigation is continuing.

