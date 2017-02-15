Santa Maria Man Accused of Trying to Stab His Wife to Death

A Santa Maria man is facing attempted-murder and other charges after allegedly attacking his wife with a knife late Tuesday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Mariano Elias Cordonas, 37, was arrested in the parking lot at Marian Regional Medical Center, police said.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly after 11 p.m. on a report that a stabbing victim had been brought there.

The victim told investigators her husband had taken her to Marian after the attack, and was likely still in the hospital parking lot, police said.

Cordonas was found hiding in his vehicle, police said, and was taken into custody without incident.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered lacerations and stab wounds to her head, face, and neck, police said.

She was released from Marian after being treated.

Coronas was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.