Police Arrest Suspect in Santa Maria Stabbing

Santa Maria police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after finding him near a stabbing victim, authorities said.

Police were called to a fight in the area of Church Street and Russell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. Friday and located a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The 34-year-old man refused medical treatment for the non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Police said Manuel Calles Arias, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

