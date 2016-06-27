Santa Maria Man Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Firearm During Dispute

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Just before 10 a.m., the victim reported he had been in a dispute with a man on the 300 block of North Curryer Street.

“During the dispute, the victim was threatened and a firearm was reportedly brandished,” Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

The suspect reportedly told the victim he would be harmed if the police were notified.

Marcalino Sandoval Alfaro, 40, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats and dissuading a witness.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The victim was not injured during the incident, Magallon added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.