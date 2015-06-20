Santa Maria Man Arrested After Allegedly Choking Victim in Family Dispute

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a family dispute, Santa Maria police Lt. Mark Norling said Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Cypress Street about 5:33 p.m. Friday on an assault call, and learned the suspect and a victim had been involved in a dispute.

Lyle Alezandre of Santa Maria allegedly assaulted and choked the victim during the incident, Norling said.

The victim, whose name and relationship to the suspect were not released, sustained injuries and was examined at the scene by American Medical Response paramedics.

Norling said Alezandre was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.