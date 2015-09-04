Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:00 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Knife-Wielding Santa Maria Man Arrested in Alleged Threat to Police

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 4, 2015

Michael Terrill

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man armed with a knife was arrested early Friday after allegedly threatening to kill police officers who responded to a family disturbance, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The man’s mother called police saying he was drunk and out of a control in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

While speaking to the mother, officers reportedly were confronted by the son, Michael Terrill, who was holding a 12-inch kitchen knife above his head and aggressively approached while verbally threatening to kill the officers, Lt. Dan Cohen said.

Cohen said he ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, causing the officers to retreat to a safe distance.

However, the suspect charged officers with the raised knife while threatening to kill them and challenging them to fire their weapons, Cohen said.

The officers fired two less-lethal bean bag rounds, striking Terrill in the upper body.

This caused him to stop advancing toward the officers, as he retreated back upstairs onto the entryway balcony of an apartment.

“While maintaining a safe distance, an officer was able to verbally de-escalate the situation and convinced Terrill to drop the knife,” Cohen said. 

He said Terrill came downstairs and was arrested after he struggled briefly while officers were putting handcuffs on him.

Terrill was treated at the hospital for the minor contusions he received from the bean bag rounds, then was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony threatening of police officers.

