Santa Maria Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Crash Scene

A Santa Maria man was arrested on felony charges Monday after fleeing from the scene when his vehicle failed to make a curve and collided with a sedan, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Alberto Rosales, 26, was westbound in a 1998 Chevy Blazer on Fesler Street at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the curve northbound onto Railroad Avenue at 12:22 p.m., said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

The driver was unable to stay within his lane and drove into the oncoming lanes of traffic, Valle said.

As his vehicle continued through the curve, the Blazer collided with the passenger side of a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was southbound on Railroad, approaching Fesler, Valle said.

Rosales ran away, going northbound on Railroad, but witnesses apprehended him approximately two blocks away, Valle added.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old woman whose name wasn’t released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries after complaining of pain.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene, police said.

Rosales was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run

