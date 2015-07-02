Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Arrested After Fleeing in Stolen Car

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 2, 2015 | 7:30 p.m.

Gentry
Tyler Hugh Gentry

A Santa Maria man with a handgun was arrested after fleeing — first in a vehicle and later on foot — from officers Thursday afternoon.

Santa Maria police said they were called to the Holiday Motel at 605 S. Broadway regarding a report of a man with a gun, Sgt. Jesse Silva said.

Upon arriving, officers attempted to talk to a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver 2000 Honda sedan.

The man, Tyler Hugh Gentry, 19,  put the car in reverse and drove over a flower bed and concrete curb before fleeting north on Broadway, Silva added.

Officers attempted to catch up to Gentry, who later ran away from the vehicle in the 200 block of North McClelland Street, Silva added.

After setting up a perimeter, police searched and found Gentry a short time later. 

He had a .22-caliber handgun in his possession and officers learned he was driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Gentry was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

