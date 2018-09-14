Friday, September 14 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Arrested After Less-Lethal Round Fired During Standoff

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 14, 2018 | 11:17 a.m.
Suspect in standoff in custody in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Saam Massoudi, 35, of Santa Maria was taken into custody on Thursday after a standoff off in a southwest Santa Maria neighborhood. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

For the second time in a year, a man sought by law enforcement authorities prompted a standoff off in a southwest Santa Maria neighborhood, where he was taken into custody after being struck by a less-lethal foam round.

Early Thursday, members of the AB 109 Compliance Response Team learned that a man sought for violating terms of his post-release community supervision was hiding at a home on the 1900 block of Estriga Court in Santa Maria.

Saam Massoudi, 35, of Santa Maria had a no-bail warrant for his arrest due to absconding from the terms his probation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Massoudi was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sales.  

Sheriff’s personnel forced entry into the residence and found Massoudi barricaded in a rear bedroom.  

“Massoudi refused to comply with deputies’ commands to show his hands and remove himself from his barricaded position,” Hoover said. “Due to Massoudi’s non-compliance, a single less-lethal foam munition was launched, striking Massoudi in his torso.”

Massoudi complied after being struck by the less-lethal munition and was taken into custody

This week’s operation also included members of the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau (SIB), Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), a California Highway Patrol K-9 team, a sheriff’s K-9 team and deputies assigned to the Santa Maria patrol station.  

In October, Massoudi was the subject of a prior standoff that lasted several hours at this same residence, where he and two others resisted law enforcement officers’ efforts to take him into custody on a prior arrest warrant.  

Saam Massoudi Click to view larger
Saam Massoudi

Additionally, law enforcement officers converged on the neighborhood in July, including using a helicopter to circle above the neighborhood, to search for Massoudi after he fled from and crashed a minivan in an apartment complex playground. 

When he was taken into custody this week, Massoudi was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

He was treated at a local hospital for an abrasion and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for  suspicion of resisting arrest, possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamine,, possessing drug paraphernalia, and his arrest warrant.  

This may be the last law enforcement operation in the neighborhood for a while, since Massoudi is being held without bail.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

