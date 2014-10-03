Santa Maria Man Arrested After Police Chase

A Santa Maria man suspected of threatening to shoot an acquaintance was arrested Friday after fleeing from officers, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jose Ochoa Aguirre, 30, was taken into custody on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading, and criminal threats, and on no-bail felony warrants, said Lt. Marc Schneider.

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bradley Road and located Aguirre in a vehicle, Schneider said.

"Aguirre did not stop and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit," Schneider said. "The pursuit ended when Aguirre abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of West Donovan Road, and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood."

Police set up a containment area, and with the help of K-9 units and a helicopter, located Aguirre several hours later in an abandoned vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

