Santa Maria Man Arrested After Standoff Following Alleged Domestic Violence

A man was taken into custody following a three-hour standoff early Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to a house on the 700 block of East Orange Street, where they contacted a subject allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident, said Sgt. Michael Huffman.

The man, Ryan Bevington, 47, refused to leave the residence, with the standoff ending some three hours later when he was taken into custody inside the home.

The woman involved in the incident had minor injuries, while the suspect received a bite from the police dog when he was arrested.

Residents who live nearby were advised to shelter in place as a precaution during the incident.

Bevington was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

