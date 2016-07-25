Santa Maria Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit, Running Through Backyards

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter helped find a burglary and vehicle theft suspect after a pursuit in Santa Maria Sunday night, authorities said.

Santa Maria man Anthony Herrera, 24, was arrested and booked into the County Jail on charges of felony evading, residential burglary, prowling and possession of a stolen vehicle, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies spotted a green Honda Civic that had been reported stolen driving in the area of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped off, Hoover said.

They pursued the suspect car for 6 miles on College and Broadway, and the suspect ditched the vehicle, which was left running, on the 2100 block of Calle Serena.

Deputies, Santa Maria police officers and a K-9 team worked together to locate the suspect as he jumped fences and ran through back yards, according to the sheriff’s department.

At one point Herrera entered a garage of a home on Arthur Drive and the resident alerted law enforcement, Hoover said.

He jumped additional fences and ran through back yards, but the helicopter crew spotted him from above.

Herrera was taken into custody at gunpoint around 8 p.m., when he was trying to exit a yard's side gate, she said.

The burglary and prowling charges are related to Herrera entering the garage, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers were assisted by the California Highway Patrol.

