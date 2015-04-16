Santa Maria Man Arrested on Child-Molestation Charges

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting several children over a five-year period, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Detectives investigated allegations of ongoing acts of child molestation involving multiple victims for incidents that occurred approximately between 2009 and 2014, Sgt. Paul Van Meel said.

Jose Luis Duran Soria, 40, was taken into custody at the police department on Thursday.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor, according to Van Meel.

