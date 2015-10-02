Santa Maria Man Arrested on Attempted-Murder, Kidnapping Charges

Advice

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping Friday for what Santa Maria police called a domestic-violence incident

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers went to a home in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street, where they learned a man reportedly had threatened to kill the victim, forced her into a vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

While traveling faster than 100 mph, the man also drove recklessly as he allegedly threatened to kill himself and the victim in a vehicle collision, police said.

The suspect physically assaulted the victim, causing injuries, police added.

Jorge Rodriguez-Avila, whose age wasn’t released, was arrested at his home for suspicion of attempted murder, attempted mayhem, kidnapping, and domestic violence, according to police.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

