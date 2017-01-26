Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats At SLO County School

A Santa Maria dad irate about his son’s suspension has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Lopez High School staff in rural Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Lopez campus after a school secretary said a very angry dad called because he was upset about the circumstances surrounding the recent suspension of his son from the continuation high school.

“During the course of the conversation, the secretary reported the father made several threats against the staff including, ‘I'm just gonna come shoot the school staff,’ before hanging up,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

The secretary noted the caller identification number on the phone screen and alerted the principal, who immediately placed the school on lockdown.

Since school had been dismissed for the day, the lockdown included only a few students and staff members, Cipolla said.

“Deputies had staff call the man back and he proceeded to go on another profanity-laced rant and acknowledged he had made the previous call,” Cipolla said.

Sheriff’s detectives were assisted by Santa Maria Police Department officers who located the suspected at his home and took him into custody.

Ryan David Leslie, 38, of Santa Maria was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and committing a felony while released on bail.

He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon with bail set at $500,000, according to online jail records.

