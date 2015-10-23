Advice
Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged Lewd Acts Involving Teen
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| October 23, 2015 | 4:44 p.m.
A Santa Maria man has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child, Sgt. Paul Flores said Friday.
Ruben Espinoza, 65, was taken into custody by Santa Maria police detectives, Flores said.
To protect the alleged victim’s identity, police were not releasing any additional information about the case, according to Flores
