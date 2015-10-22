Advice
Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged Lewd Acts On Child
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| October 22, 2015 | 5:27 p.m.
A Santa Maria man was arrested for suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child 14 or 15 years old, Sgt. Paul Flores said Thursday.
Detectives arrested Enedino Perez, 38, on Wednesday, Flores added.
Police did not release additional details about the case, in part to protect the identity of the victim, Flores said.
Perez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
