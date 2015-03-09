Santa Maria Man Arrested, Accused of Biting 2-Year-Old

A Santa Maria man was arrested after he allegedly bit a 2-year-old child, causing injury, Santa Maria police said Saturday night.
Officers on Friday afternoon arrested Raul Campos Herrera, 25, of Santa Maria on suspicion of corporal injury to a child.
The child not require medical treatment, officers said.
Police did not say where the incident occurred to protect the child’s identity.
