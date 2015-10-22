Santa Maria Man Arrested For Conspiracy To Commit Assault

Advice

Santa Maria police detectives say a several-week investigation into conspiracy to commit assault with deadly weapon ended with the arrest of the primary suspect.

During the investigation, police identified and arrested Vicente Daniel Cantu of Santa Maria Thursday as the main suspect, Sgt. Paul Van Meel said. Cantu's age was not released.

Van Meel did not release any additional information about the alleged crime.

Cantu was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for suspicion of conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement, Van Meel said.

