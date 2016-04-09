Santa Maria Man Arrested Second Time for Indecent Exposure

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies from the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation responded to the 3700 block of Orcutt Road in Orcutt for a report of a person who was masturbating in front of a juvenile victim.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Nathan Taylor of Santa Maria. Taylor was arrested for a violation of indecent exposure and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Taylor was previously arrested in February of 2016 for the same offense at the YMCA in Santa Maria and was a person of interest for a similar incident at Orcutt Community Park in October of 2015.

The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Sheriff’s deputies are concerned there may be more victims out there and request anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Taylor or with any information regarding this case to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation at 805.934.6150 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.