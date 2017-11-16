Santa Maria Man Arrested For Allegedly Setting Off Homemade Explosive in July

A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a homemade explosive device detonated behind a business four months ago, Santa Maria police said.

Detectives arrested Jordan Peter Gerbich of Santa Maria without incident at the Police Station.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:32 a.m. July 18 to the alley in the 300 block of West Betteravia Road regarding an explosion in a trash bin.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad also responded to assist with the investigation of the suspected homemade destructive device.

No one was injured in the incident and the damage was minor, police said.

Gerbich is the only suspect, police said, adding there is not evidence of involvement by any group or organization.

