Woman Hurt, Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria Stabbing

Santa Maria police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Christmas morning in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.

Officers responded to the scene about 1:45 a.m.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said the suspect, identified as Armando Villegas of Santa Maria, is accused of stabbing the victim and fleeing the scene.

The victim, of Santa Maria, was transported to Marian Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Silva.

He said the suspect was later located in Guadalupe and arrested without incident.

Villegas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

