Local News

Santa Maria Man Arrested in Holdup of CVS Pharmacy

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 21, 2013 | 11:55 p.m.

A CVS Pharmacy was held up at gunpoint early Sunday but Santa Maria police tracked down and arrested a suspect after a daylong search.

Joe Talaugon
Joe Talaugon

Lt. Kim Graham said the CVS Pharmacy at 733 E. Main St. in Santa Maria was held up just after 7 a.m. by a man who brandished a firearm and stole money from a cash register.

The suspect ran out of the store and fled the scene in a vehicle, Graham said.

“Information obtained from video cameras gave investigators leads,” Graham said, adding that the suspect’s vehicle was spotted late Sunday afternoon and stopped by police.

The car’s driver, Joe Talaugon, 53, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on armed robbery charges, Graham said.

The amount of money taken from the store was not disclosed by police. There were no injuries in the incident.

